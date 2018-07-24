The Air Force is seeking public comment on changes at the Air National Guard 162nd Wing that would increase military training flights and improve security and traffic access at the base at Tucson International Airport.
A draft environmental assessment on the changes is now available on the website of the Air Force Civil Engineering center, at tucne.ws/ykf
The period for the public to comment on the document ends July 31. A copy of the draft also is available at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
The Air Force study assesses changes including a potential 16 percent increase in F-16 fighter jet operations at TIA due to the planned relocation of a Taiwan Air Force training unit in 2019, and a project to build a new main security gate for the 162nd Wing off South Park Avenue.
The draft assessment finds the proposed changes will have “no significant impact” on the community.
For more information or to comment on the proposed action, contact: Lt. Col. Greg Hoffman, 162 WG/CES, 1700 E. Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85706, or email: usaf.az.162-wg.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil