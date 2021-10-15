All three Arizona universities to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University will require all employees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, unless they have been granted a religious exemption or disability-related accommodations.
The move, announced Friday, comes soon after President Joe Biden issued a an executive order requiring a vaccine mandate for federal employees, including institutions that contract with the federal government, like the UA and Arizona's two other major universities. The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has told these institutions to make sure their employees are fully vaccinated by Dec.8.
At the same time, the state of Arizona is involved in ongoing litigation challenging a judge’s recent ruling that banning mask and vaccine mandates at public colleges and universities is unconstitutional.
Last week, UA President Robert Robbins — who has repeatedly urged all students and staff to get vaccinated — said at a news conference that the UA would wait and see what happens with litigation at the state level, but did say that what happens on the federal level could be a "tipping point" in the university's approach to requiring vaccines.
Friday was apparently the tipping point.
"The University has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment, and educational efforts, and already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement," Robbins said in a letter sent to employees Friday morning. "While we respect individual opinions regarding the vaccine, we will continue with these mission-critical endeavors and will be complying with this new requirement."
It's unclear what will happen to employees who fail to comply as the federal guidelines are unclear. The university is waiting on guidance and working with its human resources department on disciplinary responses.
The UA has approximately 16,000 employees, which includes student and graduate workers, and 51% of those people have voluntarily uploaded proof of vaccination.
To request disability accommodations (which include medical conditions), employees may contact the Disability Resource Center at workplaceaccess@arizona.edu or call (520) 621-3268.
To request religious accommodations, employees may contact Human Resources via email at hr-covid19-questions@email.arizona.edu.
Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or phone at 520-341-7901.