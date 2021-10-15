All three Arizona universities to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University will require all employees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, unless they have been granted a religious exemption or disability-related accommodations.

The move, announced Friday, comes soon after President Joe Biden issued a an executive order requiring a vaccine mandate for federal employees, including institutions that contract with the federal government, like the UA and Arizona's two other major universities. The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has told these institutions to make sure their employees are fully vaccinated by Dec.8.

At the same time, the state of Arizona is involved in ongoing litigation challenging a judge’s recent ruling that banning mask and vaccine mandates at public colleges and universities is unconstitutional.

Last week, UA President Robert Robbins — who has repeatedly urged all students and staff to get vaccinated — said at a news conference that the UA would wait and see what happens with litigation at the state level, but did say that what happens on the federal level could be a "tipping point" in the university's approach to requiring vaccines.

Friday was apparently the tipping point.