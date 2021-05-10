American Cancer Society fundraiser in memory of beloved dance instructor

Raising funds for the American Cancer Society of Southern Arizona also feels right, and Jane is encouraging friends and family to attend in-person or virtually in hopes of raising $30,000 for the nonprofit.

“We are so happy to support this cause, and at the end of the day, we are dancing for Louisa,” she said.

The cancer society is grateful for the support, and even more so since the onset of COVID-19, according to Denis Cournoyer, senior development manager for the group.

“Over the last year and a half, fundraising has been so difficult for many nonprofits, and having someone trying to raise $30,000 means a lot. It will allow us to continue funding services and research not only nationally, but here in Tucson at the University of Arizona, where the ACS has currently allocated grants for more than $2.2 million in research,” said Cournoyer.

Funds will also support the 1-800-227-2345 support desk, which provides information and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients with any type of cancer and for the general public in search of information about cancer, resources and volunteering.