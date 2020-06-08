Amid backlash, Tucson City Council will review ordinance on recording police

He said the distance people will have to stay back “depends on their level of interference or obstructive behavior, so it is not the same for every situation.”

“In most circumstances where no one is hindering or obstructing a police activity, no ‘do not cross line’ or boundary is ever set,” Rankin said.

Has it been enforced?

No arrests have been made since the ordinance passed April 21. People who have tried to interfere with police work have “heeded the warnings they have been given” and no arrests have been necessary, Rankin said. He was not able to specify how often people have been warned of the new law.

“As with many new statutes, ordinances, or as we have seen recently, executive orders, a large part of what we work towards is educating the public,” said Lt. Colin King, Tucson Police Department chief of staff. “We make sure the individual or group has the information necessary to understand that they are potentially violating the law and provide information on how to avoid further doing so.”