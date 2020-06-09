Tucson considers changes, possible suspension of police recording rule

“They can still film, absolutely,” Magnus said. “They just have to be a reasonable distance back and we have to be fair what that distance is and we have to be able to justify it.”

Councilman Steve Kozachik said any decision should be made based on reality and not on misinformation.

He reminded council members and the mayor of the reason they passed the ordinance.

“Our cops have a legitimate right and need to preserve a crime scene,” he said. “That’s what it’s about, not about eliminating somebody’s First Amendment right to speak or (record) video.”

The ordinance was adopted April 21 in response to a nationwide trend where people show up at crime scenes to record police, looking to create conflicts they can post online for profit.

In one instance locally, a man approached two officers, one of them female, as they guarded the perimeter of a crime scene. When asked to move back, he launched an X-rated tirade, shouting the B-word, the C-word, the F-word and other obscenities for about 20 minutes as his camera rolled.

For councilmembers Paul Cunningham and Lane Santa Cruz, the need for community input is paramount.