Amid coronavirus concerns, Pima County voters urged to cast ballots by mail

With some voters concerned for their health because of the coronavirus pandemic, a concentrated effort is underway across Arizona to encourage people to vote by mail.

Tucson-area voters are being reminded that mailing their ballot is a safe option, and information is being offered about how to join the permanent early voting list (PEVL) to receive a ballot in the mail, said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.

The effort comes as President Trump said last week without evidence that mail-in balloting leads to election fraud.

Rodriguez recently released a video showing how mailed ballots are counted, reassuring voters that voting by mail is safe.

She said she has heard myths that early ballots and provisional ballots are counted only in close races.

All early ballots are counted as long as the signature matches, she said. The county also counts all provisional ballots that are approved, which is usually about 83% of provisional ballots.

A lot of Pima County voters are already comfortable voting by mail, Rodriguez said.

In the 2016 presidential election, 76% of Pima County residents who voted returned an early ballot.

Deadline to request mail ballot is July 24

Rodriguez said more voters have been requesting a ballot by mail for the upcoming elections, and she has been adding more voters to the PEVL in recent weeks.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the Aug. 4 primary is July 24.

While people are being encouraged to vote by mail, the Recorder’s Office is still taking precautions for those who prefer to vote early in person or drop off their mail ballot at an early-voting location.