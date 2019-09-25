If you go

What: Tucson Pride in the Desert

Where: Parade starts at North Country Club Road and East Broadway Boulevard and goes to Reid Park; Festivities will happen at the park's Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way.

When: Parade 11 a.m.; festivities 12-9 p.m.

Tickets: $5-$20, tucsonpride.org/pride2019. You can also donate a ticket to give away to people who can't afford to buy one. Watching the parade is free.