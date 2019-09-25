Tucson Pride’s annual Pride in the Desert parade and festival are slated to take place this weekend.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday morning in midtown Tucson. Participants will then head to Reid Park for a day of activities.
Last year, more than 4,000 people went to Tucson Pride, and organizers expect even larger numbers this year because of some updated programming.
“We took into account our previous experience,” said Sam Cloud, Tucson Pride’s president. “We updated the kid’s zone will have two DJs there who will play appropriate to the age music and also transformed the dance tent into a community stage during the daytime when it is too hot to dance,” Cloud said.
Beyond the updated kid’s zone and DJs, the festival will also include theatrical performances and a historical tour. And some familiar names will make appearances as well: Dance musician Debby Holiday, former NFL player Esera Tuaolo from “The Voice” and Brody Ray from “America’s Got Talent” will all serve as headliners.
The theme of this year’s event is “Rise Up” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. It’s also the 42nd anniversary of Tucson Pride.
“It is a special year for us. We have achieved significant progress in the last 50 years,” Cloud said. “However, members of the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide still face not only discrimination but threats and violence.”
Cloud said that’s why this year the festival is raising funds for year-round programming for veterans and teens in LGBTQIA+ community.