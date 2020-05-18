Another 31,901 Arizonans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week
top story

Another 31,901 Arizonans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week

Sun sets behind the darkened Galaxy Theater closed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 restrictions, on March 25 in Tucson.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another 31,901 Arizonans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

That is a slight increase over the figure for the prior week.

The new figure brings to nearly 577,000 the number of people in Arizona who have sought unemployment compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That translates out to about 16% of the total workforce of nearly 3.6 million people.

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order for Arizonans not engaged in "essential" activities expired early Saturday, May 16. And Ducey has relaxed his rules about which businesses can operate, though they have to live within restraints on the number of patrons during the pandemic.

It remains to be seen how those changes will affect the number of people working.

Aside from many businesses being limited to the number of customers, there is some question about how many Arizonans now feel safe to go out and mingle.

Arizona jobless claims

Week ending / Initial claims / continued claims

Mar. 7 / 3,357 / 17,593

Mar. 14 / 3,844 / 17,595

Mar. 21 / 29,348 / 18,108

Mar. 28 / 88,688 / 26,381

Apr. 4 / 132,382 / 62,566

Apr. 11 / 95,495 / 120,452

Apr. 18 / 72,433 / 170,200

Apr. 25 / 52,529 / 196,272

May 2 / 42,955 / 218,541

May 9 / 31,032 / 228,581

May 16 / 31,901 / 303,012

Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News