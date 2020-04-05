Another coronavirus death confirmed in Tucson area, along with 46 new cases

Pima County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death and 46 new cases Sunday afternoon, the department website says.

The county reports 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since March 23. Known cases in the county total 372 as of Sunday. Arizona Department of Health Services figures place Pima County deaths at 14, and both agencies report the same number of total cases.

Information about the most recent death has not been released.

A breakdown by age shows 131 of Pima County coronavirus patients are 20 to 44 years old, 128 are ages 45 to 64, 103 are ages 66 and up and five are younger than 19. Ages for the remaining five are unknown.

State officials have reported 2,269 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since late January.

Statewide, 27,160 tests have been conducted, 3,837 of them in Pima County.

In Pima County, 81 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus and 24 of them have been admitted to the intensive care unit since January 22, the county health department website shows.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

