Arizona border encounters up last month, but pace slows

The rise in border encounters in Southern Arizona continued in April, but at a slower pace than in recent months, according to new federal data.

The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector saw about 20,200 border encounters in April, a slight increase from about 19,900 in March, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics released Tuesday evening. The agency’s Yuma Sector saw about 13,600 encounters in April, up from about 11,900 in March.

Border Patrol agents along the entire U.S.-Mexico border reported about 173,500 encounters in April, up from 169,200 in March. The busiest sector was the Rio Grande Valley in southeastern Texas, where agents reported about 60,800 encounters in April, down from 62,700 in March.

Border encounters in the Tucson Sector started rising in April 2020 and spiked in recent months. Biden administration officials say the increase is due to a seasonal rise in migration, along with hurricanes, corruption and other factors in Central American countries. Critics of the Biden administration attribute the increase to President Biden ending Trump-era policies, including the Migrant Protection Protocols that forced asylum seekers to wait for months or years in Mexican border towns before they could talk with U.S. immigration officials.