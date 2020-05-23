Arizona child care centers fight financial collapse

Less than one-third of Arizona’s preschools and child care centers are open as the industry struggles to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s “terrifying” to Michelle Saint Hilarie, whose job with the statewide Child & Family Resources agency now involves ongoing conversations about how to keep child care alive during the pandemic — and still operating afterward.

Although Gov. Doug Ducey has called for Arizona to gradually reopen after the March 17 shutdown, requests for child care remain low. Hilarie, the agency’s senior program director, worries that as the weeks keep passing, more centers and schools will collapse.

There are approximately 2,500 licensed child care centers, preschools and in-home providers in Arizona, and roughly 800 are open. In Pima County, 352 are open, and 255 are still closed.

Those that are operating and following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines are limiting classroom groupings to no more than 10, including teachers, which means they are operating far below their previous capacity.

That’s not a business model that can last for long, since costs for many of Arizona’s schools and centers are largely covered by tuition.

Long-term closure became Emily McCrea’s nightmare within weeks of the March shutdown, when Ducey ordered the closure of all-but-essential businesses and urged people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

McCrea’s Downtown Community School, which she opened in 2012, had 27 children and six employees at the time. Her plan for 2021 was to move her popular school to a larger space, or combine efforts with another school.