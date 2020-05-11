Arizona coronavirus cases top 11,300; 1,602 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 11,300 on Monday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 11,380, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 542 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were six new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,602 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 17 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,602 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 476 people ages 65 and older;

• 227 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 288 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 556 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 54 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.

There have been 134 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported today.

There have been 150,241 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.7% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 542 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 432 people 65 years old and older;

• 62 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 28 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 19 people between 20 and 44 years old.