Arizona coronavirus cases top 145,100; 13,594 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 145,100 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.

With 1,559 new cases, the statewide total is 145,183, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,784 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 23 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 13,594 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 145 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,901 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,689 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,016 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,409 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,534 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 45 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 382 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported on Monday in Pima County.

There have been 1,003,987 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,477 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.9% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 2,784 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,026 people 65 years old and older;