Arizona coronavirus cases top 201,600; deaths statewide surpass 5,000

Arizona has recorded more than 201,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday.
With 374 new cases, the statewide total is 201,661 the department said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,030 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 23 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,189 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 56 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,758 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,593 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,195 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,933 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,620 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 576 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. One new death was reported in Pima County on Sunday.
There have been 1,464,384 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,174 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,581 people 65 years old and older;
• 789 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 354 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 294 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.