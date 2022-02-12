Arizona COVID numbers improving, but officials say mitigation still needed

As of Thursday, county Health Department data show, there were roughly 619 cases per 100,000 residents. That rate peaked statewide in mid-January when there were 2,004 cases being diagnosed per 100,000 residents, Gerald reported, with rates highest among those 15 to 24 years old and lowest among those over 65 years old.

During the week that ended Feb. 6, more than 40,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with COVID-19, a 45% decrease from the week before and lower than the state's peak in January when there were 145,000 cases in a week.

There were 62 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Pima County between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10.

Statewide, weekly COVID-19 deaths likely peaked at 552 deaths during the week ending Dec. 12. However, Gerald predicts weekly totals in the low-400s are going to continue for several more weeks.

So far, at least 26,530 Arizonans have died due to COVID-19.

There is a lag time between when a death occurs and when it is recorded, which means people might have died weeks or even a month or more earlier, while case rates are known within 72 hours and hospital occupancy within 24 hours.