For the sixth year in a row, the Arizona Daily Star's Kelly Presnell is state photographer of the year as named by the Arizona Newspapers Association.

“Being named the state’s best photographer six years running is an amazing accomplishment, but nobody who knows Kelly Presnell’s work will be surprised,” said David McCumber, executive editor of the Arizona Daily Star. “Kelly’s colleagues — and most importantly the Star’s readers — see the proof of his sustained excellence on a daily basis.”

Presnell also won awards in all individual photo categories in ANA's 2022 Better Newspapers Contest. Results were announced Thursday.

The Arizona Daily Star also won first-place awards in reporting categories including enterprise reporting, breaking news coverage and best news story.

Here are the Star's honors:

1st place, best coverage of breaking news: "Ex-Student fatally shoots professor in University of Arizona Building," Star staff.

1st place, enterprise reporting: "Tucson church under scrutiny for land use, recruiting methods, infant spanking," Carol Ann Alaimo and Emily Bregel.

1st place, best news story: "Arizona program hopes to be nationwide model for healthy babies," Caitlin Schmidt in a collaboration with Arizona Agenda reporter Rachel Leingang.

2nd place, best sustained coverage or series: "Colorado River Reckoning: Not Enough Water," Tony Davis.

2nd place, reporting and newswriting excellence: Star staff.

2nd place, best news story: "Middle schoolers years behind in math, reading," Genesis Lara.

2nd place, investigative reporting: "Arizona becoming magnet for out-of-state puppy mills," Carol Ann Alaimo.

3rd place, investigative reporting: "Tucson towing firm preys on vehicle owners who don't know the law, police say," Carol Ann Alaimo.

1st place, best sports story: "Former UA soccer players detail struggles under ex-coach Tony Amato," Caitlin Schmidt.

2nd place, newsletter: "#ThisisTucson Weekly Planner," This is Tucson staff.

2nd place, best column or commentary: ""Mockingbird' delivers powerful performances, timely message on racism," Cathalena E. Burch.

3rd place, best column or commentary: "University of Arizona failed to protect professor," Tim Steller.

2nd place, best narrative work: "Find this Tucson-born trumpeter on a mariachi postage stamp," Gerald M. Gay.

3rd place, best narrative work: "This local storytelling group celebrates 10 years of female empowerment and hope," Elvia Verdugo.

1st place, best news photograph: "Homeless camp fire," Kelly Presnell.

2nd place, best news photograph: "Scrap yard fire," Mamta Popat.

1st place, best sports photograph: "Pueblo coach lets out a yell," Rick Wiley.

2nd place, best sports photograph: "High school football," Kelly Presnell.

3rd place, best sports photograph: "Arizona vs Washington," Kelly Presnell.

1st place, best feature photograph: "Monsoon," Kelly Presnell.

2nd place, best feature photograph: "Tuba in the rain," Kelly Presnell.

3rd place, best feature photograph: "Nitro nights," Kelly Presnell.