TUSD middle-schoolers years behind in math, reading in 2 schools

Sixth grade students at the unnamed K-8 school scored a lower average than the fifth grade students in both reading and math. The sixth grade average math comprehension level was 434, lower than the fifth graders’ 448, and the sixth grade reading level was 397, compared to the fifth grade’s 402.

The seventh and eighth grade math comprehension was even lower at 422 and 405, respectively. The reading progress rose to 457 in seventh grade and 458 in eighth grade.

District administrators later told the Star there are so few students represented in the data that disclosing the names of the schools might compromise their privacy.

“This data is collected from a subset of our district schools and should not be generalized to represent overall district trends,” TUSD spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart said.

She added that the two schools were used as specific examples to demonstrate that the district is in academic recovery post-coronavirus, and implementation of certain programs has shown positive academic growth.

Dig deeper, board says

Board members said the numbers demand more attention.