Arizona governor orders halt on evictions for renters affected by COVID-19

Arizona renters affected by COVID-19 will not be in danger of losing their homes, at least for the time being.
In a new executive order, Gov. Doug Ducey barred police officers and constables from executing eviction orders.
But not everyone will be eligible.
Under Ducey's order, relief will be available to anyone who is required to be quarantined based on a diagnosis of COVID-19 or has been ordered to self-quarantine by a licensed medical professional based on their symptoms.
Evictions also can be avoided if someone else living there is diagnosed with the virus or if they have some condition "that makes them more at risk for COVID-19 than the average person.''
There also are financial triggers, with evictions precluded for anyone who suffers a "substantial loss of income'' linked to the virus, ranging from job loss, a cutback in wages, closure of their place of employment or an obligation to be absent from work to care for a home-bound school-age child.
The relief is not automatic.
Tenants and residents must notify the property owner or landlord in writing and provide supporting documentation. And they also must acknowledge that they remain bound by the terms of the lease.
