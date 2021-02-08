Arizona Heart Association's 2021 Heart Ball is digital event this year

Last year, more than 57,156 Southern Arizona students learned about healthy eating and physical activity through participation in school-based physical fitness and health education programs.

“Our staff provides virtual assembles for kids and offers free lesson plans to teachers who are stretched so thin at this time. We are working hard with schools in Southern Arizona to make sure that kids are getting in their physical activity and to ensure that they are emotionally healthy, too, since this has been a stressful year for them,” said Webb.

Moving forward through the pandemic recovery, Alpert expects the association to be more relevant than ever.

“For the first time this past year, we have had COVID-19, a disease that kills or injures more people than heart disease. But heart attacks, heart failure and high blood pressure aren’t going away. Once COVID is under control, they will still be here. We have made progress against heart disease in the past 50 years, and lots of those improvements have started with work from the American Heart Association,” said Alpert.

Alpert encourages the public to attend the digital Heart Ball and to consider supporting the fundraising goal of $50,000 through the online auction, which will feature more than 30 works of original art gifted from private collections.

“It is the old story that ‘giving is better than receiving,’ which I truly believe. I have always been a fan of the Dalai Lama, who says that our goal as human beings is to help each other, and that is our goal in medicine as well with ‘first do no harm.’ It is the same thing with volunteerism: Help someone in your community or your neighborhood in some way. Especially in Arizona, ever since the frontier days, people didn’t survive if they don’t help their neighbors,” said Alpert.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net