Arizona hospitals bracing for crisis as COVID-19 cases surge

The coronavirus pandemic is intensifying in Arizona, mounting evidence shows, with hospitals seeing sharp increases in patients and emergency-room visits.

Last week marked the largest week-to-week increase of coronavirus cases in both Arizona and Pima County since the pandemic began, and Banner Health is reporting its ICUs are at full capacity in Maricopa County and rapidly approaching full capacity in Tucson.

New, confirmed cases in Arizona totaled 4,500 from May 24 to May 30, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday morning. That’s nearly a 50% increase from the week before.

In Pima County, cases totaled 481 over the same period, marking an 85% increase from the previous week.

The county Health Department is watching closely to see if these cases will turn into hospitalizations, visits to intensive care units and ultimately deaths, said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer.

“The jury is still out,” he said. “This is top of mind for all the hospitals and certainly for us here.”

But Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health’s chief clinical officer, said on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rapidly increasing and that, if these trends continue, Banner will soon need to start surge planning and increase bed capacity.

Most concerning, she said, is the steep incline of COVID-19 patients on ventilators. As of Thursday, Banner had 116 COVID-19 patients on ventilators statewide.

Across all Arizona hospitals, 34% of ventilators were in use on the same day, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. In late March, by comparison, 20% to 23% of ventilators were in use.