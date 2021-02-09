Arizona lawmakers claim new eviction protections in Pima County illegal

Unable to evict tenants due to nonpayment of rent due to the pandemic, Heinz said they are citing people for “material breach of contract.” That, Heinz said, could include things like failing to trim the hedges or having more pets than stated on the lease.

And the trend, Heinz said, is on the rise. Heinz said data he got from local constables shows that more than one out of every five eviction complaints being filed claims “material breach.” Before the pandemic, Heinz said that figure was closer to one out of every 20 claims.

The new ordinance, he said, “gives the constables an additional tool to be a decent human being.”

In their letter to Brnovich, the two Republican lawmakers say all the reasons that Pima County is citing for its moratorium ordinance are irrelevant, charging the county has no such power.

“A prerogative to dictate the permissible parameters of eviction proceedings or nullify the terms of private lease agreements is nowhere found in the functions assigned to county governments,” the complaint reads.