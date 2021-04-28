Arizona lawmakers OK bill to allow 4-year community-college degrees

Assuming Ducey signs the measure, it will not provide carte blanche for the schools to start offering bachelor's degrees.

It first requires a district governing board to determine if there is a local workforce need for the degrees that would be offered. There also would need to be a study of the costs and whether a similar degree is offered by other Arizona colleges.

There also are specific restrictions on new programs offered in Pima and Maricopa counties, with community colleges limited to offering no more than 5% of their degrees at the baccalaureate level for the first four years and, after that, capped at 10%. They also cannot charge tuition for those courses for juniors and seniors that is 150% higher than the fees for courses in the first two years.

And before new degrees could be offered, public universities also would be given a chance to provide a written response to any planned community college degrees.

All of that, Boyer said, was added to address concerns by the regents. But he said t was the absence of veto power over new community college degrees that led to university opposition.

Costs to students

Typical tuition at state universities runs north of $9,000 a year and up to more than $12,000.