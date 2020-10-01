Arizona reports 705 new coronavirus cases, 78 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 219,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Thursday.
With 705 new cases, the statewide total is 219,212, the department posted Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,674 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 24 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 25,706 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 78 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,024 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,812 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,466 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,852 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,462 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 622 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Thursday.
There have been 1,765,551 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,876 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,674 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,032 people 65 years old and older.
• 901 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 400 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 329 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.