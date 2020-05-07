Arizona reverses call to make state university experts stop work modeling the coronavirus outbreak

In response to growing criticism over a decision to pause the work of an Arizona coronavirus modeling team, the state Department of Health Services announced Thursday that it has established "an ongoing partnership" with those university experts to continue to provide predictions of the spread of the virus locally.

“I'm pretty excited,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, who is a member of the modeling team and an associate professor with the UA’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The state’s reversal will allow him and his colleagues to provide state leaders with useful and actionable information during the pandemic, he said. It's the type of information that can help leaders decide when and how to reopen the state.

In their statement, AZDHS said they communicated with the modeling team on Thursday, and told them "we were very pleased with the model they provided" that was delivered on April 20.

"Understanding the demands on their time, we let them know that we were putting the modeling project on pause until we could bring them back to assist with modeling COVID-19 resource requirements during the influenza season," the statement said. "Since then, the universities and team members have expressed a willingness to continue doing this work. We are grateful for their dedication and we look forward to an ongoing partnership."

The decision to pause the group's work came as Gov. Doug Ducey had moved to ease social distancing restrictions across the state despite the professors' model that showed reopening at the end of May was the only scenario that didn’t dramatically increase COVID-19 cases.