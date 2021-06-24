Arizona Senate overrides a governor's veto for first time in 40 years

PHOENIX — State senators did something Thursday they haven't done in four decades: voted to override a gubernatorial veto and set the stage for the House to do the same.

And now they're hoping that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't retaliate.

The 25-5 vote came on one of the 22 bills that Ducey vetoed a month ago because he was upset that the Republican-controlled Legislature had failed to send him a state budget. The Senate needed just 20 to get the required two-thirds vote for the override.

Senators also voted on Thursday to repass new versions of 21 of the measures and send them back to the governor. Some were minor changes while others had more controversial provisions, like banning the use of public dollars for "critical race theory training.''

That left only one to be overridden: a bill making technical corrections in previously enacted laws. And there clearly were the voters to re-enact that as the original version was unanimously approved.

But Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, said it was important for lawmakers to send a message: The Legislature has a constitutional right to override a veto.

"That authority can be used when the Legislature feels that a policy or bill that was otherwise vetoed should become law,'' he said.