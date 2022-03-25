Arizona senators ask Biden to keep policy that quickly expels migrants from US

Under Title 42, the U.S. has expelled more than 1.7 million migrants, often into dangerous situations similar to why they left their homes, such as threats of violence, extortion and discriminatory rents and wages.

One such migrant, Victor, fled Guerrero, Mexico, with his wife and three children when his life was threatened. He asked the Star not to use his last name because he doesn’t feel safe from the threats that caused them to leave their home.

With a sibling living in Phoenix, Victor had hoped when he and his family arrived at the border eight months ago, they would be allowed to seek political asylum in the U.S.

Like so many others, he feels they have nothing left to do now but wait for Title 42 to end.

“We hope President Biden listens to us,” Victor said. “We don’t want any handouts. We just want stability and security for our children.”

New resources

Many humanitarian aid organizations along the border are already stretched thin. Organizations and migrant shelters are in place to help but they need more resources from the federal government, says Sachau.