Arizona to ban use of trail cameras for hunting, says that's not 'fair chase'

Davis said the commission sees its job as trying to maintain some sort of balance. And often, he said, that involves dealing with changes in technology.

"Our bows are better than they were 20 years ago, '' he said. "Our rifles are better than they were 20 years ago, our optics are better than they were 20 years ago." Even the clothing that hunters wear has improved.

"And we have a lot more people in the field than we did 20 years ago as the state has grown,'' Davis continued. "So all of those things have created pressure on wildlife and on people's outdoor experience.''

That is why the commission decided to rebalance the hunt by banning the field cameras.

Cameras that do not transmit a real-time photo do not provide the same advantage to hunters, Davis acknowledged, as those that instantaneously send out data. But he said they still provide an edge for people who can "pattern'' wildlife behavior.

"There are now apps and technology where you take photos and you pattern,'' he said. "You look at time, same animal, certain times."

Just as with everything else, the ability to analyze that data with computer programs will only get more refined, he said.