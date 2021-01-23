Arizona wildlife commission considers ban on remote cameras for hunting

“People are going to think I’m breaking the law,” she said. “There are going to be people out there who are angry that they can’t have their cameras anymore.”

As far as Drake is concerned, the real problem isn’t the technology but the behavior of those who are abusing it. And, as usual, the response from regulators is to let a small percentage of irresponsible people ruin things for everybody else, she said.

Drake also questions how state wildlife managers will enforce such a rule — or whether they will even bother. Despite the 2018 ban on cameras with transmitters, she said there are “thousands of them out there still being used.”

Davis acknowledged that policing an all-out camera ban won’t be easy, but few hunting regulations are.

Fortunately, the vast majority of hunters seem more than happy to follow the rules and keep an eye out for those who don’t, Davis said. “We have 97% compliance.”

In hunting, “harvest is not guaranteed”