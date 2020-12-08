Arizonans behind on electric bills may get relief, COVID-19 discounts

Thousands of Arizonans who have fallen behind on the electric bills will be able to get on payment plans of at least eight months, and low-income customers may qualify for one-time “COVID discounts” of $250 under a measure adopted Tuesday by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Under the commission’s order, customers of Tucson Electric Power and other state-regulated utilities who would normally be subject to disconnection for delinquent bills would automatically be placed on payment plans starting Jan. 1 and can’t be shut off as long as they keep up their plan payments and current bills.

As a nine-month moratorium on power shutoffs expires Dec. 31, TEP and other utilities are facing millions of dollars in unpaid bills at least partially due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down many businesses and put thousands of people out of work across the state.

The measure also authorizes one-time discounts of $250 for qualifying low-income customers in arrears, to be paid partially by the utilities.

TEP expects to begin applying the COVID-19 discounts as bill credits for those on low-income accounts next month, spokesman Joe Barrios said.

TEP agreed to fund up to $700,000 of the discounts with shareholder funds, while sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services agreed to fund $100,000 in discounts for its customers.

Arizona Public Service Co., the state’s largest power company, has agreed to fund up to $2.5 million in $250 discounts.

The commission’s order, which passed on a 4-1 vote, allows the utilities to file to recover additional costs of the discounts through rates in the future.