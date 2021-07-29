Arizona's governor asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights

"The Constitution preserves the rights of the states by specifically enumerating the authority granted to the federal government,'' Ducey said in a prepared statement explaining his decision to seek to overturn Roe. "Unfortunately, almost 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to ignore the Constitution and created policy which has led to the over-politicization of this issue for decades.''

"Every single life has immeasurable value,'' Ducey said. "That includes children who are preborn. And I believe it's each state's responsibility to protect them.''

State Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, called Ducey's legal efforts "patronizing, sexist and extreme.''

"Here we have yet another man who will never become pregnant, who will never be faced with a choice of whether or not they need to get an abortion, abusing the position of his elected office to deny this fundamental piece of health care to the millions upon millions of people who will need it at some point in their lives,'' Salman said, citing figures from a research institute that supports abortion rights that one in four women will terminate a pregnancy.

She said this is a fundamental — and national — constitutional right, not something that should be decided on a state-by-state basis.