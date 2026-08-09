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Sitting in a hot, parked car can be dangerous, especially in Arizona, when temperatures regularly reach 110 degrees in the summer.

Leaving a child or pet in a hot car can cause serious heat-related illness or even fatality in extreme cases. Within an hour, a car's cabin can reach 116 degrees when the exterior temperature is 100 degrees, putting children and animals at risk.

Still, underestimating the heat or forgetting a child or pet is in the back seat can happen to anyone, forcing a good Samaritan to step up and save the day by busting a car window.

However, before going all Superman, there are some Arizona laws you should know before breaking someone's car window to protect yourself from a civil lawsuit.

It's perfectly legal to break a car window to save a child or pet. However, there are a few caveats to this law.

Most everyone would agree the safety of a child or beloved pet is worth more than a broken car window. That's why Arizona Revised Statute 12-558-02 protects do-gooders from civil action lawsuits and liability for damages to an unattended motor vehicle when saving a child or animal from a hot car.

However, before flying into action, you must take some precautions to ensure that breaking a car window is the most reasonable option in the scenario.

State law outlines that each of the following must be considered to fully protect yourself from legal penalties:

"The person has a good faith belief that the minor or confined domestic animal is in imminent danger of suffering physical injury or death unless the minor or domestic animal is removed from the motor vehicle."