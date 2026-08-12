PHOENIX — The latest flight route between Arizona and Mexico is a new city for the airline with the largest flight capacity at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
American Airlines will introduce seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Oaxaca, Mexico, with service scheduled in late October and early November to coincide with Day of the Dead celebrations.
The season is a short one, though. Nonstop service to Oaxaca via Xoxocotlán International Airport will only be available from Phoenix for four days.
American operates most of Sky Harbor's flights to and from Mexico, with nonstop service to 10 cities. Here's what we know about the short-lived seasonal route:
When are the flights?
American's flight schedule shows that its nonstop Phoenix-Oaxaca flights are scheduled for Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.
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How much do they cost?
As of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11, American's website advertised one-way fares of $560 for Oct. 29 and 30 flights and $510 for Nov. 3 and 4 flights from Phoenix to Oaxaca.
Flights between Oaxaca and Phoenix were priced at $526 for Oct. 29 and 30 and $578 for Nov. 3 and 4.
Oaxaca, the capital of the Mexican state of the same name, is known for its rich Indigenous history. People such as the Olmecs, Zapotecs and Mixtecs inhabited the region over a 1,500-year period.
The archaeological site of Monte Albán, a former Zapotec capital along a flattened hilltop, preserves part of this history. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, UNESCO describes Monte Albán as "the most important archaeological site in the Valley of Oaxaca."
What is Oaxaca famous for?
Oaxaca is also one of Mexico's premier culinary destinations. It's the namesake for Oaxaca cheese, semi-soft with a texture comparable to string cheese. The region is famous for its mole sauces, traditionally made from chilis, nuts and seeds, with some variations including chocolate. Seven different types of moles are associated with Oaxaca.
Other Oaxacan food specialties include tlayudas, a dish with a crispy tortilla topped with beans, cheese and other fillings that is often compared to pizza; memelas, thin masa cakes topped with beans, cheese and salsa; and chapulines, a delicacy of toasted and seasoned grasshoppers.
Is it safe to visit Oaxaca right now?
The state of Oaxaca is under a Level 2 advisory from the U.S. State Department, meaning exercise increased caution, because of the risk of violence from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations.
Travelers should avoid using Federal Highway 200 between Pinotepa and the Oaxaca-Guerrero border, according to the State Department. Travel to the Isthmus region at Federal Highway 185D to the west, Federal Highway 190 to the north and the Oaxaca-Chiapas border to the east should also be avoided.
There are no restrictions on travel to the city of Oaxaca, Monte Albán, Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, according to the State Department.