Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — The latest flight route between Arizona and Mexico is a new city for the airline with the largest flight capacity at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

American Airlines will introduce seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Oaxaca, Mexico, with service scheduled in late October and early November to coincide with Day of the Dead celebrations.

The season is a short one, though. Nonstop service to Oaxaca via Xoxocotlán International Airport will only be available from Phoenix for four days.

American operates most of Sky Harbor's flights to and from Mexico, with nonstop service to 10 cities. Here's what we know about the short-lived seasonal route:

When are the flights?

American's flight schedule shows that its nonstop Phoenix-Oaxaca flights are scheduled for Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

How much do they cost?

As of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11, American's website advertised one-way fares of $560 for Oct. 29 and 30 flights and $510 for Nov. 3 and 4 flights from Phoenix to Oaxaca.

Flights between Oaxaca and Phoenix were priced at $526 for Oct. 29 and 30 and $578 for Nov. 3 and 4.

Oaxaca, the capital of the Mexican state of the same name, is known for its rich Indigenous history. People such as the Olmecs, Zapotecs and Mixtecs inhabited the region over a 1,500-year period.