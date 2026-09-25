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Tucson landed smack in the middle of the top 10 quietest cities in America in a poll released Thursday by ReSound, a company that makes hearing aids and wireless accessories.

But don’t think for one second Tucson can’t get loud.

We’re talking ear-ringing, heart-pounding, pulse-racing loud.

Here’s three places where quiet is the last thing you’ll find.

McKale Center at ALKEME Arena

A full house at McKale during Wildcat basketball season can blow that decibel meter well beyond Tucson’s measly average of 14.27.

Heck, Arizona Pride sitting under the basket could easily come in at 40 or 50 decibels when you get the brass section involved.

But we don’t need the added noise from the band to get the house rockin’ especially when we’re playing rival teams like BYU or our in-state nemesis Arizona State. And pity the visiting team that catches us in an off-night/close game. The closer the game, the louder we scream.

And although the women’s basketball team fills only about half the capacity of the men’s, their fans are also screamers.

Playground Rooftop bar

Stroll along East Congress Street on a weekend night and prepare to feel a thumping in your chest the closer you get to the corner of South Fifth Avenue and East Congress Street.