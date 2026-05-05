The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report of the April 8 plane crash at Marana Regional Airport that killed Chris Sheafe, a longtime member of the Rio Nuevo Board in Tucson, and his wife, Jacque Sheafe.
The couple died when their single-engine Piper PA-32R-301T crashed while attempting to land at the airport northwest of Tucson at around 5:10 p.m.
The Sheafes were returning from a cross-country flight they had made several days before the incident and departed from Springerville, Arizona, at around 3:50 p.m. after refueling, the report said. As it approached one of the airport's runways, the plane likely touched down before taking off as Chris Sheafe aborted the landing with 1,975 feet of runway remaining, according to the report.
The plane then performed a "go-around" to attempt the landing. The plane touched down on the runway a second time with only 1,500 feet of runway remaining and "bounced back airborne several times" as it gradually slowed down before going off the runway and bursting into flames, the report said.
People are also reading…
The pilot of another aircraft reported seeing smoke and flames from the aircraft in an air traffic control recording.
"Hope they're OK," the pilot says. "Hope they were able to get out before the fire."
The report did not identify what caused the crash.
Pilot's son suspected in killing
Chris Sheafe's son, Adam Sheafe, is accused of murdering and mutilating the body of New River pastor William Schonemann, who was known locally as “Pastor Bill,” in April 2025. He pleaded guilty to all charges — including first-degree murder — and initially had no objection to receiving the death penalty if it meant providing closure to the surviving victims sooner.
But after learning of his father and stepmother's deaths, Adam Sheafe asked prosecutors to consider taking the death penalty off the table and have him be sentenced to natural life in prison instead.
Prosecutors said they would consider the request but needed more time to do so during an April 24 hearing. After Sheafe said he was OK with continuing the case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Starr rescheduled the hearing to June 5 to discuss the matter further.