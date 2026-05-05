The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report of the April 8 plane crash at Marana Regional Airport that killed Chris Sheafe, a longtime member of the Rio Nuevo Board in Tucson, and his wife, Jacque Sheafe.

The couple died when their single-engine Piper PA-32R-301T crashed while attempting to land at the airport northwest of Tucson at around 5:10 p.m.

The Sheafes were returning from a cross-country flight they had made several days before the incident and departed from Springerville, Arizona, at around 3:50 p.m. after refueling, the report said. As it approached one of the airport's runways, the plane likely touched down before taking off as Chris Sheafe aborted the landing with 1,975 feet of runway remaining, according to the report.

The plane then performed a "go-around" to attempt the landing. The plane touched down on the runway a second time with only 1,500 feet of runway remaining and "bounced back airborne several times" as it gradually slowed down before going off the runway and bursting into flames, the report said.

The pilot of another aircraft reported seeing smoke and flames from the aircraft in an air traffic control recording.

"Hope they're OK," the pilot says. "Hope they were able to get out before the fire."

The report did not identify what caused the crash.

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