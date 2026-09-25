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Health authorities are investigating a confirmed case of measles in Pima County involving an international visitor who recently traveled across the state into Southern Arizona, the Pima County Health Department announced Friday night.

The individual developed symptoms after direct exposure to a previously reported measles case in Colorado, the department said in a news release. The person is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.

"The overall risk to the public is low," said the county Health Department, which is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

The department says anyone who was at the Banner - University Medical Center Emergency Department, 1625 N. Campbell Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 should monitor for measles symptoms through Oct. 15.

The Health Department will be contacting people who may have been exposed; calls will come from a 520-724 phone number.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms should stay home, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider or the county Health Department (520-724-7797) before seeking in-person care.

Symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include: fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downward.

"Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Vaccination remains the most effective protection," the news release said.