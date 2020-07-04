As COVID-19 rages, crisis plans could decide who gets critical care

As out-of-state healthcare workers arrive to help Tucson with the recent surge in coronavirus patients, Scott Speder worries about his son and the measures that could arise if the health crisis continues to worsen.

The Arizona Department of Health Services activated crisis standard of care plans Monday to help hospitals increase bed capacity, share resources like ventilators and address critical staffing shortages in the fight against a virus that's killed more than 280 people in Pima County since late-March.

Most-recent data provided by Pima County show that ICU beds were at 91 percent capacity as of Thursday. Statewide that total reached 91 percent Friday, a new record. Due to the July 4 holiday, the data for the county will not be updated again until Monday.

If the crisis gets bad enough and resources scare enough, the state's plan provides guidelines for what's called triaging care, which can include determining which patients get critical care based on likelihood of survival.

That's the part of the plan that Speder, the father of an 8-year-old boy who has Down syndrome, can't reconcile.

Speder and his wife, Pamela, first heard of triaged care when COVID-19 numbers were running high in New York City and staffing, hospital beds and resources were running low. Speder was sickened to think Matthew, in such a scenario, might not get the same attention as another child.

"To somehow decide who gets care and who doesn't is appalling," he said. "All of our scores are different but that's not a measure of anything other than our diversity."