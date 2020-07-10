As monsoons loom, feds 'roll the dice' on building border wall in San Pedro River

Just as monsoon season started, construction crews began laying the foundation for a 30-foot-tall border wall across a riverbed in Cochise County.

The long-delayed project at the San Pedro River now faces the prospect of numerous thunderstorms and floods, raising questions about the wisdom of the decision to start construction, which came 13 months after the contract was awarded, and whether taxpayers will cover any costs caused by flash floods.

A visit to the river on Wednesday showed crews had dug a trench across the riverbed some 500 feet and installed much of the concrete foundation for the wall. Workers stood in the trench, which was roughly 5 feet deep, and guided an excavator on the ground above them. Pickup trucks drove across the river on a dirt road built for the project. No culverts were visible, and a photo taken Friday by a local resident appeared to show water pooling in the road.

The riverbed was dry Wednesday, but a week earlier more than 2 feet of water flowed through the river, according to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge under a bridge on Arizona 92 in Palominas, a small town about 5 miles north of the border.

In recent years, monsoon rains swelled the river to depths ranging from 6 feet to 17 feet, according to data on peak depths at the Palominas gauge from 1926 to 2017.