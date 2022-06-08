Atwood executed for 1984 murder of 8-year-old Tucson girl

FLORENCE — After spending more than half of his life on death row, Frank Jarvis Atwood was executed Wednesday for the 1984 abduction and murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

The 66-year-old was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m., 12 minutes after he was injected with a fatal dose of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Florence.

He was calm throughout the process, thanked his wife, his priest and his legal team, but took no responsibility for the crime.

Atwood was convicted in 1987 of kidnapping and killing third-grader Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, who disappeared from her Flowing Wells neighborhood on Sept. 17, 1984, while she was out riding her bicycle after school.

Her skeletal remains were found seven months later scattered in the desert at the west end of Ina Road.

The girl’s mother and stepfather, Debbie and George Carlson, and several other family members were on hand Wednesday to witness the execution.

Atwood was the second death row inmate to die by lethal injection since the state resumed its use of capital punishment last month after a pause lasting almost 8 years.

On May 11, Clarence Dixon was put to death for the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

Arizona’s last execution before that came on July 23, 2014, when convicted double-murderer Joseph Wood took almost two hours to die after being given 15 doses of a two-drug combination the state no longer uses.

That execution was supposed to be over in 10 minutes but dragged on so long that the Arizona Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing to decide whether to halt the procedure.

Atwood was given the choice of dying in Arizona’s gas chamber, which was refurbished in 2020. Lethal injection was selected for him by the state when he did not choose between the two available options.

Arizona is the only state with a working gas chamber and the last state to use one for an execution in the United States in more than two decades.

Atwood was the 12th oldest among the 109 men and three women currently facing death sentences in Arizona. Only two current inmates have been on death row longer than Atwood was, according to Judy Keane, spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Atwood spent the last 35 years of his life behind bars in Florence. He was initially held in the Central Unit of the Florence state prison, which housed Arizona’s death row at the time of his sentencing. He was moved to the Eyman complex when it opened in 1991 and became the state’s new home for male inmates sentenced to death.

During his time in prison, Atwood joined the Greek Orthodox Christian church, earned several college degrees and wrote several books on religion, criminal justice and his case.

In 1991, he got married to a woman who began writing letters to him after his conviction in 1987. Frank and Rachel Atwood wrote and published a book together in 2018 called “And the Two shall become One,” about their relationship and their religious beliefs.

At the time of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson’s disappearance in 1984, Atwood was on parole after serving less than four years of a five-year sentence in California for the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy.

He was arrested in Texas on Sept. 20, 1984, based on tips to authorities from his own father and from a coach at Vicki’s elementary school who saw someone suspicious near the campus the day the girl was taken and took down the man’s license plate number.

In an interview last week, George and Debbie Carlson talked about the toll their daughter’s abduction and murder took on not only their family but Tucson as a whole.

“It changed the way people grew up,” George Carlson said.

“It took our children's innocence away from them — to be kids and to be able to go out and play freely,” Debbie Carlson added. Atwood “brought the true sense of the word boogeyman to Tucson, he really did. When anyone would say boogeyman, they thought of him.”

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

