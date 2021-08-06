Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima

Just twenty-one days after a successful, top-secret atomic bomb test in New Mexico shook Tucson seismograph instruments with force, a 9,700-pound uranium nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, effectively ending the war.

It was a Monday, the night humid and breezy at the U.S. Army Air Force base on the Pacific Island of Tinian. A pale crescent moon backlit the horizon and cotton-ball clouds filled the Pacific night sky.

At 0245 dark time, Dimples Eight-Two was cleared for takeoff. The pilot, U.S. Army Col. Paul Tibbets, used the entire two-mile runway for the over-loaded B-29 to power up. He could see Tinian Island's jagged coral edge with white caps lapping up as six wheels lifted off the airstrip at 155 mph.

Six hours later he was 6 miles above Hiroshima, at 30,700 feet, flying 330 mph. In Hiroshima, it was 8:15 a.m. when the 9,700-pound "Little Boy" tumbled out of the bomb-bay doors.

Just 44.4 seconds after the drop, the bomb exploded with atom-splitting wrath. The arresting flash dimmed the shimmering morning sun as a bright, florid cloud fumed upward above the smudge of a dying city.