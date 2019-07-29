Both lanes of northbound Interstate 19 near Pima Mine Road have been cleared after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Monday, officials say.
The crash occurred at milepost 50 north of Sahuarita at 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No additional injuries have been reported.
Arizona Department of Transportation reported at 3:20 p.m. that all lanes were clear for normal traffic.
UPDATE: All lanes are clear, but delays may persist for a while as traffic takes a while to unwind. #aztraffic https://t.co/NKVfMRi0So— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2019