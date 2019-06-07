Rodney Jay Entin, left, and Robert Andrew Sutton, right, allegedly tried to escape from their jail cells at the Cochise County jail, officials say. 

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say two inmates attempted to escape from their cells earlier this week at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee. 

Rodney Jay Entin, 46, from Tucson and Robert Andrew Sutton, 40, from Colorado are both facing new charges related to the alleged attempted escape, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Department. 

On Wednesday, detention officers were conducting routine cell searches when they saw damages to a bunk in one of the cells, the release said.  

A piece of metal was used to break away parts of the wall and window-area to penetrate the outer wall of the cell. 

Both the men have been reclassified to maximum security, the release said. 

Entin had been in custody since May 8 and was being held on suspicion of   possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled substance.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sutton was in custody since May 22, and was facing charges of fraud, motor vehicle theft, property theft false information, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

   

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles