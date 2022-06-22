AZ legislative leaders hike K-12 funding to win Dems' budget support

PHOENIX — Unable to get votes from their own members, Republican legislative leaders have agreed to more education funding to get the necessary support from Democrats.

The major part of the plan being crafted for final House action would immediately add $526 million to base education funding for K-12 schools. That is $60 million more than the package originally proffered by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP leadership.

Only thing is, that package did not have the support of all 16 Senate Republicans and the 31 Republicans in the House, the bare majority necessary for final approval, at least in part because some found the nearly $18 billion spending plan too large. So that forced Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers to deal with the Democrats.

And what they wanted was even more spending.

What this also created is the first truly bipartisan budget since the Republican-controlled Legislature was forced to negotiate with Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano. And that hasn't happened since 2008.

The final plan offers not just more basic state aid to public schools. It also provides an immediate $50 million infusion in "opportunity'' funds, dollars earmarked to help students who come from low-income households.

There are other changes.

As proposed, charter and district schools would divide up $60 million in what is classified as "additional assistance.'' These are funds with certain flexibility on how they can be used.

But the original plan gave half of that to the charter schools.

Democrats said that was a non-starter, pointing out that would give far more cash on a per-student basis to charter schools, which have only about a quarter of the students as traditional public schools. Now the formula is on a per-student basis, with a plan to nearly double the additional aid by the 2024-2025 school year.

Universities also will do better — at least two of them.

The original plan provided $41 million for the three universities. But there was a big concern that the University of Arizona was getting more than its fair share given its enrollment.

So the final deal provides an additional $54 million in one-time dollars for Arizona State University and $22 million for Northern Arizona University.

The deal also scraps something some Republicans wanted: an expansion of the ability of individuals to get dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donations to help students attend private and parochial schools.

Those credits reduce the amount of funding available for all other state programs, including public education. In the 2020-2021 budget year, the most recent figures available, individuals and corporations took $250 million in credits.

But the existing donation limits would remain.

What also is in the package, however, is the creation of a system to provide state funds to parents who can use these vouchers to send their children to private and parochial schools. Those vouchers essentially redirect the state aid for that student that would have gone to the public school.

While that may be a deal between legislative Republicans and Democrats, that doesn't mean the activist group Save Our Schools Arizona will also accept vouchers for all students as inevitable. Beth Lewis, executive director of the organization of educators and their allies, said it won't stop them from trying to kill the plan even after it becomes law.

"It's grift, it's been rejected by voters,'' said Beth Lewis, the group's executive director. "We're not going to go quietly.''

Options range from legal challenges to gathering signatures on petitions to hold up enactment until voters get the last word.

There is one thing in the package that doesn't directly affect state funds: an agreement to ask voters if they're willing to tax themselves to help support rural fire districts. The measure proposes a sales tax of one-tenth of a percent, which could generate about $150 million annually.

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, said he is hoping residents of urban areas support it because they recognize that it is the rural fire departments that respond to accidents and health emergencies when people are on the road.

Separately, lawmakers are adopting other Republican priorities, ranging from tax credits for companies that build facilities for making movies and TV shows, to capping how much the state can keep in taxes from the expanded gaming approved last year.

They also agreed to ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would require a 60% approval rate for future ballot measures if they involve new taxes. By way of comparison, Proposition 208, which sought to impose an income tax surcharge on the most wealthy to increase state aid to schools, passed with a margin of less than 52% in 2020.

But they rejected a proposal by Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, to allow students to get high school credits for everything from outside jobs to participating in organized sports.

