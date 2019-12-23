Bank of America partners with TPD 'Safe Place' project to aid LGBTQ community

Now, two of the Police Department’s detectives are working as Safe Place liaisons to ensure the program grows.

“It’s building a relationship with the different communities,” said Detective Gilbert Martinez. “That’s probably the best part of all of this and knowing they can contact us anonymously if they’d like, if they just want to provide information and don’t want to speak with anybody or they can call us directly.”

Martinez added that every officer in the department went through a brief training to know how the program is being implemented in the community.

“Everybody’s aware of what’s going on, so if someone approaches them and brings up Safe Place, they’re going to know automatically what’s going on or at least have some sort of idea walking into whatever the incident is,” Detective Dana Davis-Richardson said about the department’s response to different incidents.

Going forward, the detectives hope that not only more companies join the initiative, such as Starbucks being next on the list, but other law-enforcement agencies will as well.

“I think the department would like to see the other agencies jump on board, which I can’t imagine is not going to be the case here pretty quick,” said Davis-Richardson.