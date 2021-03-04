Banner-North vaccine site closes to focus on second doses at Kino Stadium site

Banner-South’s vaccination site will prioritize second vaccine doses throughout the rest of the month as Pima County’s two Banner Health locations were consolidated Thursday due to a limited vaccine supply.

The Banner-North Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., has closed its vaccination site to merge with Banner-South Kino Stadium drive-through vaccine center at 2500 E. Ajo Way. The county says the Kino site will expand its capacity as the county receives more vaccines.

Those who received their first dose at Banner-North have been rescheduled to receive a second shot at the Kino site, according to the county.

Banner vaccine recipients impacted by appointment delays should have received notification from Banner with a private link to rebook.

The newly consolidated Banner site will postpone first-time doses until April to ensure second doses are administered up to six weeks after the first one — the maximum timeframe recommended by the CDC.

The county announced it would consolidate the Banner sites in mid-February. Dr. Theresa Cullen, county Health Department director, said the hope was Banner-South would be able to increase appointments in the meantime, but instead, first dose appointments were canceled due to a lack of vaccine supply.