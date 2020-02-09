Being smarter in 2020: Getting a wild animal out of your house

What should you do when a wild animal makes its way into your house or yard?

A lot depends on what kind of animal, where it is and if they could put family members or pets in danger.

If the “wild animal” in your house is of the small rodent variety, call an exterminator or visit a hardware store for humane traps. Then search for the ways the critters may have made their way in to your home and seal them.

A bobcat in your back yard will probably leave within a few hours. It’s only a problem if your small pet was out there and is now missing. Don’t go out to look. Of course, if the bobcat doesn’t leave in a reasonable amount of time, say a day, don’t try to chase it out. Call Arizona Game & Fish for help. Any wild animal that gets into your house could be dangerous. This includes rattlesnakes, javelina, bobcats and others. If you can get out of the house, do so, and call the Arizona Game & Fish Department at 628-5376.

Game & Fish officers are also the ones to call if you find an injured wild animal or unattended babies (never touch them).