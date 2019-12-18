Ben's Bells founder returns to school to study kind communication

Communications Professor Kory Floyd, who’s research focuses on the communication of affection, will be advising Maré’s work throughout her Ph.D. program.

“A consistent finding in my research is that people profit both by receiving affection from others and also by giving it,” Floyd said. “By encouraging kindness, Jeannette’s work benefits not only the recipients of that kindness, but also those who provide it.”

For Maré, the power of kindness is deeply personal. She said the kindness of others is what helped her heal after her 3-year-old son, Ben, died unexpectedly in 2002.

As a way to cope with the tragedy, Maré and her family came up with a ceramic design for Ben’s Bells and started making them in their backyard with friends. They made hundreds of little bells and distributed them in the community with the hope that people would continue to spread the message and remember to be kind.

“Since Ben’s death, it had been the kindness of others, strangers and friends, that had helped us begin to heal,” Maré said on the Ben’s Bells website. “We wanted to find a way to pass on that kindness and to help others in the process.”