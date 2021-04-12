Biden to tap Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

“Mr. Biden was compelled to choose him because of those efforts to reform departments, as well as his recent work policing a city close to the U.S.-Mexico border,” the New York Times wrote, citing a White House official.

A spokesman for the Tucson Police Officers Association, the police union, declined to make a statement about the pending nomination.

“TPOA has no comment about the chief potentially leaving,” said Jason Winsky, a TPD sergeant and board member of the organization.

A spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council, which represents about 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel, also declined to comment.

‘Mixed emotions’

“I have some mixed emotions about the situation,” Magnus told the Star. “I really love living and working here in Tucson. We have a tremendous team of people. Although I’m excited about Washington, D.C. and the new people I hope to be working with, it’s still hard to contemplate moving or taking on a new job.”

“We have one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with in my career here,” Magnus said. “We have so many things going on. I feel really confident that if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed by the Senate, the good work is going to continue here.”