Big-screen cowboy Collier adopted Tucson as his home

The rugged, blue-eyed cowboy straight from central casting also showed up in virtually every major TV series set in the Old West, including “Bonanza,” “The Virginian,” “Wagon Train,” “Gunsmoke,” “Branded,” “Death Valley Days” and “Little House on the Prairie.”

But arguably his best-known character was the honorable ranch foreman in “The High Chaparral,” which was filmed on location at Old Tucson Studios from 1966 to 1971.

Later generations came to know Collier from another part he enjoyed playing almost as much. In the early 1980s, he squinted under his cowboy hat and blew bright pink bubbles as the “gum-fighter” in a series of commercials, also shot at Old Tucson, for Hubba Bubba chewing gum.

That’s about the time Collier made Tucson his home in real life, too.

He would later lend his trademark voice and sideburns to other national ad campaigns, spots for local businesses and TV stations and to the University of Arizona-produced PBS show "The Desert Speaks," for which he served as on-air host for more than decade.

His eventual replacement on that show, David Yetman, said he knew Collier would be “a very, very tough act to follow.”