Big-screen cowboy Collier adopted Tucson as his home

He shared the silver screen with legends like John Wayne, Kirk Douglas, Dean Martin and Elvis Presely, but Tucson transplant Don Collier never took himself too seriously.
When a fan would ask him if he was the man who played Sam Butler in the popular late-1960s TV series “The High Chaparral,” his gravel-throated response was usually something like: “Yeah, I’m what’s left of him.”
The longtime show-business cowboy and pitchman died in Kentucky from lung cancer on Sept. 13. He was 92.
Collier was born in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 17, 1928.
After stints with the U.S. Navy and the merchant marine, he went to Hardin-Simmons College in Texas and then to Brigham Young University in Utah.
He broke into show business as an extra in 1948. What followed was a 70-year acting career, mostly in Westerns, though he did get tossed onto a dessert cart by Elvis in “Paradise, Hawaiian Style.”
In 1959, Collier’s horse-riding skills landed him a starring role as Marshal Will Foreman on the series “Outlaws.” The following year, he notched his first real movie credits, including a small part in Audie Murphy’s “Seven Ways from Sundown.”
According to the entertainment website IMDb, Collier eventually racked up more than 200 film and television credits, including parts in three John Wayne pictures: the Tucson-filmed “El Dorado” in 1966, “The War Wagon” in 1967 and “The Undefeated” in 1969.
The rugged, blue-eyed cowboy straight from central casting also showed up in virtually every major TV series set in the Old West, including “Bonanza,” “The Virginian,” “Wagon Train,” “Gunsmoke,” “Branded,” “Death Valley Days” and “Little House on the Prairie.”
But arguably his best-known character was the honorable ranch foreman in “The High Chaparral,” which was filmed on location at Old Tucson Studios from 1966 to 1971.
Later generations came to know Collier from another part he enjoyed playing almost as much. In the early 1980s, he squinted under his cowboy hat and blew bright pink bubbles as the “gum-fighter” in a series of commercials, also shot at Old Tucson, for Hubba Bubba chewing gum.
That’s about the time Collier made Tucson his home in real life, too.
He would later lend his trademark voice and sideburns to other national ad campaigns, spots for local businesses and TV stations and to the University of Arizona-produced PBS show "The Desert Speaks," for which he served as on-air host for more than decade.
His eventual replacement on that show, David Yetman, said he knew Collier would be “a very, very tough act to follow.”
“He had a delightful personality, laced with humor and unending anecdotes,” Yetman said in an email. “I was most impressed by his acting ability. The folks at KUAT would provide him with a script. He would look at it for a few moments, then cite it from memory, adding his own touch as though seasoning a soup.”
Arbuckle Coffee Roasters in Tucson recruited Collier as its celebrity spokesman in 2007, but he soon became a family friend, said Josh Willis, who helps run the long-standing local business with his parents, Pat and Denney.
If you call Arbuckle and get put on hold, that’s Collier you will hear talking about the coffee brand’s origin story.
Willis said Collier loved living in Tucson because of the desert landscape, the people and all the great memories he made here. The big-screen cowboy seemed genuinely thrilled in 1997 when he was selected to be grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Despite his long list of acting credits, Collier carried no trace of a “big Hollywood ego,” Willis said.
“He never acted entitled,” he said. “He was super considerate and approachable to fans. People loved him for that.”
Even into his 80s and 90s, Collier kept landing TV and movie roles and making public appearances at Western conventions and nostalgia shows, often driving himself to the events.
“He was always looking forward to something new,” Willis said.
Collier moved to Kentucky in 2020 to be close to relatives.
Willis went to see him there about two weeks before he died. He said they swapped funny stories and watched a few old clips from Collier’s long career, including a screen test for a part he didn’t get in a 1960 sitcom that’s now kept — inexplicably without a soundtrack — in the Library of Congress.
“He really knew how to make people happy,” Willis said. “He was a true friend.”
Collier was preceded in death by his wife, Holly; and two sons, Donald Mounger Jr. and David Tugwell.
He is survived by two sons, Steven (Susan) Mounger and Mike Mounger; two daughters, Pamela (Joe) Roan and Diane Swearengin; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Collier’s life was held Sunday in Willisburg, Kentucky.
His family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
