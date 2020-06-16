Bighorn Fire prompts hasty fish rescue from Sabino Canyon

Residents of the foothills and Mount Lemmon aren’t the only ones who have been chased from their homes by the Bighorn Fire.

A team of biologists staged an endangered fish rescue in Sabino Canyon on Sunday to save almost 900 Gila Chubs from potential disaster. The aquatic evacuees were transplanted into man-made habitats around the Tucson area, just in case their native waters get fouled with ash and debris from the burned area above.

“This should really provide some security for that fish population,” said Karen Simms, natural resources division manager for Pima County. “It was preventative action that was taken very rapidly.”

The effort was spearheaded by Nathan Berg, aquatic wildlife program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson.

On Friday afternoon, as the wildfire continued to spread, Berg sent an email to colleagues at Game and Fish, Pima County, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggesting a “potential fish salvage” in Sabino Canyon.

By late Sunday morning, a crew was assembled to scoop up some of the endangered fish from Sabino Creek and transport them to safety. Simms said they concentrated on collecting the smaller, younger fish.

About half of them — 420 or so — were released Sunday into a pond at Agua Caliente Park. The rest were divided among the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the International Wildlife Museum and the fisheries lab at the University of Arizona, which each received about 150 chubs.

Simms said the timing was perfect. “We had just finished our pond restoration project.”