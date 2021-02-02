Bill would provide $900,000 advertising boost to Arizona dude ranches

DeMenna said there is precedent. For example, state lawmakers voted in 2018 to give $1.5 million a year in sales tax revenues for 30 years to the Arizona Office of Tourism to promote events at Phoenix International Raceway.

“We’d like to see a microcosm of that extended in this case to the guest ranch community,” DeMenna said.

But Rep. Lorenzo Sierra, D-Cashion, whose district includes that raceway, said this isn’t exactly the same thing. He said the raceway owners first had to put up $100 million of their own money on improvements as a condition to get the cash.

“They had skin in the game,” Sierra said.

Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Laveen, had a parallel concern.

He said there’s a “deep well of documentation” showing the economic impact on Arizona of a NASCAR race. And he asked DeMenna if he could prove the same thing about dude ranches.

“We wouldn’t be bringing this to you if that economic impact weren’t there,” DeMenna responded. But he conceded he does not now have such figures.

Rep. Andrea Dalessandro, D-Green Valley, said she has several dude ranches in her district and supports tourism. But she said she cannot vote for a specific carve-out of state dollars.